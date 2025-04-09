MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 40,809 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $6.52.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.47.

About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

