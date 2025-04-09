MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Down 14.4% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 1,866,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,324,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of -2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

