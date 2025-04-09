Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $11.12. 102,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 392,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLYS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $676.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,296,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,280,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,780,688.50. This trade represents a 43.45 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 55,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $878,950.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,255.04. This represents a 32.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,861 shares of company stock worth $1,142,937. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 32,663 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $775,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

