Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198.28 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 201.15 ($2.57), with a volume of 203732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.68).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Down 1.3 %
Insider Transactions at Mitchells & Butlers
In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 13,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.08), for a total value of £32,363.89 ($41,354.32). Insiders purchased 186 shares of company stock worth $41,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.51% of the company’s stock.
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.
