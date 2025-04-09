Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Price

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DGX opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average of $159.67. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $178.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $205,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,802.19. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total transaction of $103,277.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,813,096.55. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,221 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 23,296.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 443,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

