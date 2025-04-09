Morgan Stanley Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $241.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $241.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.85% from the stock’s current price.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

Shares of ABBV traded down $8.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.53. 2,583,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,176. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.90. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $6,070,159.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in AbbVie by 40.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

