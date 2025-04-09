Morpho Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.36 Million (MORPHO)

Morpho (MORPHO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Morpho has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpho token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpho has a market cap of $227.40 million and $18.36 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpho alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,083.11 or 1.00065691 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,856.63 or 0.99771678 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Morpho

Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,783,770 tokens. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs. The official website for Morpho is morpho.org.

Buying and Selling Morpho

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 237,783,770.49302647 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 0.95913272 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $17,461,005.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpho directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpho should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpho using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpho and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.