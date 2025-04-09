Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $505.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after acquiring an additional 310,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,949,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after buying an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $394.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $435.14 and a 200-day moving average of $458.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $332.98 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.