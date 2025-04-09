Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,932 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 13.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 341,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $89,332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,961 shares during the period. Conway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $3,221,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 2,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $550.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.31.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $221.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $713.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.83 and a 200-day moving average of $323.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,228 shares of company stock worth $122,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

