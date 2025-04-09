Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Mowi ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Mowi ASA Trading Down 0.7 %

Mowi ASA stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.1773 dividend. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.08%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

