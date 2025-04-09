Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 367 ($4.69). 189,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 81,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.60).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Mpac Group Company Profile
Mpac Group is a global leader in packaging automation solutions supplying high speed packaging solutions and related support services and systems, primarily to the healthcare, food & beverage and clean energy sectors.
The business is focused on the creation of global automated manufacturing solutions that make and package the products millions of people worldwide depend on.
Mpac Group is an international company listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker MPAC.
