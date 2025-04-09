Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.78.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,984,000. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,959,000. Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,244,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,346,000 after acquiring an additional 343,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 790,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after acquiring an additional 315,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $74.49 and a 12-month high of $137.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

