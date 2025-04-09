M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $75,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.97.

View Our Latest Report on MTB

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $155.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $127.15 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.