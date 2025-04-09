Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $7.37. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 88,975 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $688.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 332,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,527 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 109,931 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,703,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,827,000 after buying an additional 359,685 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

