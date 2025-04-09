National Bank Financial Weighs in on RY FY2025 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.62. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $108.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.41. The company has a market capitalization of $153.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $95.84 and a 1 year high of $128.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $1.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.