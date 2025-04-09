National Bank of Canada FI Buys 103,208 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 273.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,208 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 150,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,815,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after buying an additional 84,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.