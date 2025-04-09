National Bank of Canada FI Buys 4,502 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFY. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

