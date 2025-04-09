National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 13,800 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average of $125.75.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.64%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

