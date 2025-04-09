National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 8,655.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,531 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Newell Brands by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation.

