National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.06 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,178,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,001,000 after acquiring an additional 935,951 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,216,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 391,013.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,712,000 after purchasing an additional 617,801 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 611,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 421,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMO opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $95.65. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $103.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1794 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

