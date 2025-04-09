National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 32,000.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $163.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.13.

Vanguard Materials ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.8309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

