National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 376.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In related news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $356,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,876,585.90. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.78 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

