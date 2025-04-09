National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 376 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.52.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

