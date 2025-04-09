National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,381 Shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VersaBank were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,708,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,620 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in VersaBank during the 4th quarter valued at $5,886,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VersaBank in the 4th quarter worth $5,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 519.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of VersaBank by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VBNK shares. Roth Mkm downgraded VersaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.40 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VersaBank in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.40 price target on shares of VersaBank in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

VersaBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.38%.

VersaBank Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

