Needham & Company LLC Lowers Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $27.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 191.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NRIX stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,349.45. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $55,798.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,047.65. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,326 shares of company stock worth $213,449. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

