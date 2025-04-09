Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IONS. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.29.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 33,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $1,091,310.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,331.48. This represents a 13.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 7,154 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $234,937.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,802.80. This represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,439. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.