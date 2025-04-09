NET Power (NPWR) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NET Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of NET Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NET Power and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power $250,000.00 -$77.23 million -3.01 NET Power Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -1.11

Volatility and Risk

NET Power’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NET Power. NET Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

NET Power has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NET Power and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 1 1 3.00 NET Power Competitors 93 600 842 35 2.52

NET Power currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.33%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 35.73%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NET Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A 6.23% 1.91% NET Power Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Summary

NET Power beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

