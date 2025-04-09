NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,985,090 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 587,834 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $230,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,123,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $362,544,000 after purchasing an additional 529,471 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in NetApp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 303,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,216,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 554,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,355,000 after acquiring an additional 408,541 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,878 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.20.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NetApp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total value of $52,672.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,063.95. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,375,824.46. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,627 shares of company stock worth $5,498,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.