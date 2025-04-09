Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $1,025.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,150.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.17.

Netflix Stock Up 0.3 %

NFLX stock opened at $870.40 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $963.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $879.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,200,485,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $1,231,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 67.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

