North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$19.03 and last traded at C$19.16, with a volume of 111861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.38.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Price Performance

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.71. The company has a market cap of C$512.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,835.60. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $408,772. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.