Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Position Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3,746.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $705.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $84,404.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at $488,660.76. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $213,449. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NRIX. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

