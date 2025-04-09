Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 3.1 %
NCDL opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.37.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.