Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 3.1 %

NCDL opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 1,045,043.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 386,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 361.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 343,113 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $4,798,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 2,468.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 257,286 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,712,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,513,000 after acquiring an additional 234,395 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

