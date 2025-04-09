NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.83% from the stock’s previous close.

NVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.47.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE NVA traded up C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.50. The company had a trading volume of 975,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.53. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.34 and a 12 month high of C$14.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Ivan J. Condic sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.60, for a total transaction of C$30,287.20. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$71,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,227 shares of company stock worth $384,657. 20.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

