NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 36071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

NVEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.46 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 6th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 192,920.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 57,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57,876 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 94,808 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

