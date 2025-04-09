NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.18 and last traded at $99.44. Approximately 141,700,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 314,130,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.89.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $976,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after buying an additional 1,868,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

