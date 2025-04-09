O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,982 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Q2 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average is $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.64 and a beta of 1.61. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.56 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,518.36. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $493,342.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,165.36. The trade was a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,965 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

