O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 628 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,144,000 after buying an additional 126,863 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 860,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,699,000 after acquiring an additional 137,780 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,994,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 379,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.80 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

