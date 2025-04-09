O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 16.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 558,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 78,164 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in OGE Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 42.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $46.91.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on OGE

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.