O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $696,000 Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,737,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE NSA opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.