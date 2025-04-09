O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Li Auto by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 136,904 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Li Auto by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,508,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 130,598 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $3,821,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LI stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $33.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cfra Research upgraded Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HSBC set a $38.50 target price on shares of Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Nomura Securities raised Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

