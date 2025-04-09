O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSSI. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,272,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of TSS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TSS during the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of TSS during the 4th quarter worth $850,000.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS Stock Performance

Shares of TSS stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.69 million, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.88. TSS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

TSS Profile

TSS ( NASDAQ:TSSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 87.89%.

(Free Report)

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.