O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,612 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 27.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in TaskUs by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the third quarter worth $1,006,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 15,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $204,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs Profile

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.