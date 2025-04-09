Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.79 and last traded at $35.86. 10,152,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 10,549,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Raymond James cut Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 263.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 42.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

