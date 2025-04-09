OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stake in YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,082 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMDY opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $109.66 million, a PE ratio of 203.65 and a beta of 2.11. YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (AMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc stock (AMD) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys AMDY was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

