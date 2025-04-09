OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stake in YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,082 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA AMDY opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $109.66 million, a PE ratio of 203.65 and a beta of 2.11. YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.
YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.