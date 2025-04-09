OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR (NYSEARCA:QCAP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR (NYSEARCA:QCAP – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,229 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000.

Get FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR alerts:

FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR Price Performance

NYSEARCA QCAP opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $22.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02.

FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR Profile

The FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF (QCAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. QCAP was launched on Apr 19, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR (NYSEARCA:QCAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.