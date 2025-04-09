OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR (NYSEARCA:QCAP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR (NYSEARCA:QCAP – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,229 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000.
FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR Price Performance
NYSEARCA QCAP opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $22.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02.
FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR Profile
The FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF (QCAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. QCAP was launched on Apr 19, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.
