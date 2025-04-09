Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Olin from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Get Olin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olin

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,446. Olin has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane acquired 7,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,543,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after purchasing an additional 467,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Olin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,976,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,413,000 after acquiring an additional 178,145 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Olin by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,385,000 after acquiring an additional 256,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,201,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 265,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5,746.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.