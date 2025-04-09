Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of Omega Flex stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.11. 24,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $314.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.38. Omega Flex has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.71%.
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
