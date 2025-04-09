Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Omega Flex Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Omega Flex stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.11. 24,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $314.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.38. Omega Flex has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.71%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

Omega Flex Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 4,271.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

