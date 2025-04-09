OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

OncoCyte Stock Down 3.2 %

OCX opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.88. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 269.32% and a negative net margin of 6,122.29%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OncoCyte

In related news, major shareholder Patrick W. Smith acquired 1,077,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,209,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,872,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,975.55. The trade was a 60.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrea S. James bought 97,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,231 shares in the company, valued at $310,023.55. This trade represents a 181.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,185,625 shares of company stock worth $2,430,510 over the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

Further Reading

