OncoCyte’s (OCX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

NASDAQ OCX opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.88. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 269.32% and a negative net margin of 6,122.29%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Patrick W. Smith purchased 1,077,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $2,209,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,872,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,975.55. The trade was a 60.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrea S. James acquired 97,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,023.55. The trade was a 181.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,185,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,510 in the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

