One Degree Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $51.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

